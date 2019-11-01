Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 364,321 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 1,291,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 658,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 282,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGLE. ValuEngine raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

