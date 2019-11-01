AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

