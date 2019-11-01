AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 614 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,550,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,657 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,339,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,668 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,688,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 969,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $40.50 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

