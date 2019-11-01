AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $41,000 in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Community Financial by 840.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in United Community Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

UCFC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. United Community Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $550.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

UCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

