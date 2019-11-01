AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $46,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $32,243,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

HAS stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

