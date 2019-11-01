AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 100 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

RGLD stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

In related news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 14,984 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $2,009,054.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

