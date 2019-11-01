AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 100 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $116.62 and a one year high of $151.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.90.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

