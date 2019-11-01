Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

AMD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. 64,120,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,907,680. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $3,718,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,289,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,265,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 751,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 307,795 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,857.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

