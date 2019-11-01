Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.82. 649,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $9,295,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 129.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 206,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $408,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 212,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

