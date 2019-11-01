AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.0849

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. AdEx has a market cap of $6.80 million and $1.48 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00217649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.01395740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029505 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00118330 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,071,949 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

