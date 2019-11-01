ACG Wealth Sells 595 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,284,000 after purchasing an additional 203,210 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $748,808,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.