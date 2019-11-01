ACG Wealth Sells 5,659 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after buying an additional 1,664,823 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

