ACG Wealth Sells 41,083 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ACG Wealth trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,083 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ACG Wealth owned 0.56% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 863.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

JHMM stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25.

