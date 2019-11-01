ACG Wealth Sells 3,821 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $195.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $198.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

