ACG Wealth Grows Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

ACG Wealth raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,562,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,219,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,520,000 after buying an additional 1,026,604 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,239,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,806,000 after buying an additional 178,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,281,000 after buying an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 93,802 shares during the period.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.41 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $50.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

