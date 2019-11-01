ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Shares Up 0.3%

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, 66,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 111,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCYY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACCOR S A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised ACCOR S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on ACCOR S A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

