Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 6,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

ACN stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,907. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.16.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,627 shares of company stock worth $7,726,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.