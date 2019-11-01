ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $207.58. ABIOMED shares last traded at $216.36, with a volume of 57,464 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.20.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 484.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.41.

About ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

