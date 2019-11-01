AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.9% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 86,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,731. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.36. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

