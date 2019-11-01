Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 52,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 31,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

