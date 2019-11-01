A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. A. O. Smith updated its FY19 guidance to $2.25-2.28 EPS.

AOS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 258,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,125. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

In related news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $819,025.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.