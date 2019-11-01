88 Energy (LON:88E) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

88 Energy Ltd (LON:88E) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. 88 Energy shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,313,018 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About 88 Energy (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 77.5% working interest in Icewine project located onshore on the North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases that covers an area of 14,194 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.