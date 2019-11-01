$805.45 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce sales of $805.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.20 million and the highest is $812.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $764.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $648.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $54.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 984,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,572. The firm has a market cap of $621.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $60.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

