7,150 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

BX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,175. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In other news, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,250.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 64,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $506,016.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

