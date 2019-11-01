52,000 Shares in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,401,000 after acquiring an additional 66,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,433 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 712.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.57.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,571.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

