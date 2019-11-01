37,756 Shares in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $174.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. G.Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

