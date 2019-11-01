$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce sales of $33.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $31.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $134.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $135.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $149.75 million, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $151.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

SONM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Securities upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.