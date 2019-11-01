3,275 Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in InterXion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in InterXion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INXN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,742. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.43.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

