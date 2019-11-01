26,600 Shares in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $28.06 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $923.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at $405,635.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.