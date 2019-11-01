19,781 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after buying an additional 2,064,682 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,057,000 after buying an additional 1,075,450 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $97,269,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.99.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

