196 Shares in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ASML by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $8.63 on Friday, hitting $270.60. 618,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $270.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

