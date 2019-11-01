167,900 Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 167,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after acquiring an additional 500,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 114,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,186,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 791.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,377 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price target on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

WAFD opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.13. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

