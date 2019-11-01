1,500 Shares in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Acquired by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 213,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 101,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 67.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,192,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,769,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,375,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 31,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.68%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

