$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. MKM Partners set a $11.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 338,938 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,111,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 927,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 58.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.37. 1,881,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,905. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

