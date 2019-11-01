$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. FirstCash reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FirstCash by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FirstCash by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

