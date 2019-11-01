$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.97. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,749 shares of company stock worth $1,830,679 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 387,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $65.47. 329,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

