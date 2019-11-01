-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) will report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings. Interpace Diagnostics Group reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 319,154 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,923. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

