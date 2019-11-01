-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SI-Bone’s earnings. SI-Bone reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-Bone will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SI-Bone.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $405.30 million and a P/E ratio of -23.45. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

In other news, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 14,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $277,877.48. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 742,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,385. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 222,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-Bone by 250.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 173,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 123,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

