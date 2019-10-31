Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $184,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $10,312,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

BYND stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 215,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,227. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.95.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

