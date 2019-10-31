Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $196,000 Stock Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 184.0% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 68,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 4,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,118. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $87.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.80.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

