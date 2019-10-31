Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.75. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

In other news, insider David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

