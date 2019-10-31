Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 764 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Medicines by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Medicines during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Medicines by 705.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Medicines by 231.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in The Medicines by 272.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter.

MDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Medicines from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 93,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,657. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $58.48.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

