ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Up 0.3% Today

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $8,132.00 and $1,708.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00637534 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003649 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001773 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,391,709,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,287,626 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.