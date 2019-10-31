Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ZION stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $282,453.60. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,357,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,356 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after purchasing an additional 971,840 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.