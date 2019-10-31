Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $51.83 million and $10.22 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, FCoin, Hotbit and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00217867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.01402977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030118 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00114835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bithumb, BitMart, Gate.io, GOPAX, DEx.top, UEX, Radar Relay, BitForex, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Korbit, Coinhub, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Huobi, Upbit, FCoin, DDEX, DragonEX, Hotbit, AirSwap, WazirX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Koinex, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network, Coinone, IDEX and HitBTC.

