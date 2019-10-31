Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.91 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.98 ($0.04), 1,363,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 731,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get Zenith Energy alerts:

In other Zenith Energy news, insider Andrea Cattaneo acquired 250,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,533.39).

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.