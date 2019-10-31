Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) to “Hold”

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

OTCMKTS IIJIY traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 9,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $453.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

