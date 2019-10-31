Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Buy

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.55. The stock had a trading volume of 61,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,641. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Judd Dayton purchased 40,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 41,361 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

