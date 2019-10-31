Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) to “Hold”

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. AstroNova has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Warzala purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $33,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,968.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AstroNova by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in AstroNova by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 16.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

