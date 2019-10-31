Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PROS (NYSE:PRO) to Hold

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

PRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. 240,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,289. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $143,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $54,112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 803,952 shares of company stock valued at $57,631,893. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

